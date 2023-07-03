Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.51. 195,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 335,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $804.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.