Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $151.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

