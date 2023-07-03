Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

