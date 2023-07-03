Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $44.56 million and $8.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

