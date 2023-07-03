Rakon Market Capitalization Tops $47.74 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $40,095.97 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

