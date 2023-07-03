Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RMYHY remained flat at $9.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

