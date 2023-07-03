Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,605 shares of company stock worth $47,990. Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RAND traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 25.09 and a current ratio of 25.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

About Rand Capital

(Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.