Raymond James Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $155.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPA. HSBC lowered their price objective on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Copa Price Performance

CPA stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Copa has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Copa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Copa by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

