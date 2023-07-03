Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. 1,135,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

