Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $122.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Securities upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $106.69.

Insider Activity

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 85,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.