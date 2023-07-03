Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $19.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RF opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

