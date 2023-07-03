Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 1-Year High at $273.52

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.52 and last traded at $272.15, with a volume of 10212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after buying an additional 689,091 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $78,366,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.