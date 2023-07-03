Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $250.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

