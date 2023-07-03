Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. 1,298,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,960,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.