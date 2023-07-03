Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Baker Hughes accounts for about 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $31.47. 641,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

