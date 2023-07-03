Reliant Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 137,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11,335.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE J traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.16. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

