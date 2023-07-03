Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of REMYY opened at $16.05 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

