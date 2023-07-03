Request (REQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $924,648.60

Request (REQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Request has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $79.94 million and $924,648.60 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,069.38 or 0.99988016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07817867 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $491,488.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

