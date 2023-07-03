Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2023 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $145.00.

6/12/2023 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2023 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $165.00 to $150.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $140.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,250. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

