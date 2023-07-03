Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/29/2023 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/21/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/16/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $145.00.
- 6/12/2023 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $165.00 to $150.00.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $140.00.
- 5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,250. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
