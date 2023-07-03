Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 3rd (ENSV, ESP, ESYJY, IFPJF, KYYWF, LIQT, LYG, MNGPF, MRIN, PSO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Enservco Co alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 570 ($7.23).

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 824 ($10.46) to GBX 850 ($10.79).

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38).

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,225 ($28.24).

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 275 ($3.49).

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27).

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.