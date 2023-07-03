Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 3rd (ENSV, ESP, ESYJY, IFPJF, KYYWF, LIQT, LYG, MNGPF, MRIN, PSO)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 3rd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 570 ($7.23).

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 824 ($10.46) to GBX 850 ($10.79).

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38).

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,225 ($28.24).

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 275 ($3.49).

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27).

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

