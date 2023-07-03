Reviewing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 LiveRamp 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 368.50%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than LiveRamp.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98% LiveRamp -19.90% -6.46% -5.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.26 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.12 LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.18 -$118.70 million ($1.79) -15.96

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

