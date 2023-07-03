Reviewing POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Cybin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global $226.58 million 4.23 $98.29 million $0.84 10.79 Cybin $680,000.00 111.32 -$53.96 million ($0.20) -1.89

POINT Biopharma Global has higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POINT Biopharma Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cybin 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and Cybin, as reported by MarketBeat.

POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus target price of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 79.75%. Cybin has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,178.66%. Given Cybin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Risk and Volatility

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybin has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Cybin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A 26.47% 23.14% Cybin N/A -79.58% -73.01%

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats Cybin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-alpha inhibitor targeting program being developed for use in various tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Cybin

(Free Report)

Cybin Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.