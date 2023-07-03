Reviewing Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank7 and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

This table compares Bank7 and Santa Cruz County Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $81.69 million 2.75 $29.64 million $3.58 6.85 Santa Cruz County Bank $76.61 million 2.79 $30.94 million $4.01 6.36

Santa Cruz County Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank7. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 35.11% 23.38% 2.09% Santa Cruz County Bank 41.38% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank7 pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank7 beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

(Free Report)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, land and construction, agricultural land, real estate and production, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides business, asset-based, small business administration, business and industrial, farm service agency, and wine industry lending products, as well as loans supported by single-family home equity, municipal, government guaranteed, and installment loans. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, wire manager, treasury management, payment, and cash management services. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.