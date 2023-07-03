Reviewing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and SMA Solar Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SunPower alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.74 billion 0.99 $56.04 million $0.13 75.85 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -40.20

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

39.2% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SunPower and SMA Solar Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 2 17 4 0 2.09 SMA Solar Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $17.82, suggesting a potential upside of 80.71%. SMA Solar Technology has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.86%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 1.81% 3.12% 0.99% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SunPower beats SMA Solar Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.