RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFACR. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of RF Acquisition by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter.

RF Acquisition Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of RFACR stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. RF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

