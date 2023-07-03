Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.55. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 272,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

