Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) President Sells $105,330.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,330.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,463.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

NYSE:REPX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.15. 23,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $729.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

