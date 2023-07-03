Riverview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.89. The stock had a trading volume of 755,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.