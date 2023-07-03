Riverview Trust Co Has $4.63 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,575. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

