Riverview Trust Co Has $703,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.12. The stock had a trading volume of 142,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,220. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

