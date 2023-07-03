Riverview Trust Co Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.23. The company had a trading volume of 193,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

