Riverview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 227,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.