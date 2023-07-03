Riverview Trust Co Purchases 328 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

WFC traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377,994. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

