Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up to $16.66

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.84. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 17,677,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

