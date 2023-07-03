Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,094.24 or 0.06816566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 462,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 461,249.65364547 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,055.00535378 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,485,488.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

