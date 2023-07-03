Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,368,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,436,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,206.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.