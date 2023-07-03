Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.17 and last traded at $67.14. Approximately 934,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,792,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Roku Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 226.9% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

