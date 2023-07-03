Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.60.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$90.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

