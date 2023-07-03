Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $109.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

