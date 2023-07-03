S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

S4 Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

SCPPF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 17,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCPPF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

