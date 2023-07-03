Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in June

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

SAFRY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. 142,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Safran Increases Dividend

Safran Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.2612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.