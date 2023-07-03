Sage Rhino Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 96,054 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 510.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $47.63 during midday trading on Monday. 9,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,661. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

