Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 10,451 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 57,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 150,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,662. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

