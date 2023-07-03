Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 214 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

