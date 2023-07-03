Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40.02 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Saitama has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $40.02 million and $1.88 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.50 or 0.99931318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,443,960,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,444,741,590.37343 with 44,371,430,368.069244 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0008626 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,392,862.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

