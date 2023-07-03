Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 16,275 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $211.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.