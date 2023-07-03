Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Free Report)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.