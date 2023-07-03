Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Position Cut by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,758 shares during the quarter. Samsara comprises 1.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock valued at $55,949,495. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IOT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,349. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

