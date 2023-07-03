Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.34. 297,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.