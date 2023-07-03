Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $434,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.7% during the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 176,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 24,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.89. 2,547,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

